New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $52,000 in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Ryerson by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.33. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $18.68 and a one year high of $41.89.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.35). Ryerson had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

