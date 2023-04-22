New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $91,000 in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,119,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 35.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total transaction of $50,065.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824 shares in the company, valued at $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

NYSE:AGM opened at $135.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.30.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 20.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

