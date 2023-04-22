New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $178,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 2.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 227,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

ESI opened at $18.24 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.84.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.