New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $226,000 Investment in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BERY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BERY opened at $57.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

