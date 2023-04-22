New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $272,000 Investment in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

BOKF stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $70.21 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.05%.

In other news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares in the company, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

