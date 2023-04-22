New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $285,000 Investment in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.03. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.12 and a 12-month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark D. Wang sold 49,850 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $2,377,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 545,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,996,486.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HGV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.