New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $56,000 Investment in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 735.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.8 %

BBSI opened at $86.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.87. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $598.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Barrett Business Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Articles

