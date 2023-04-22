New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $59,000 Investment in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 24.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,388,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,362,000 after buying an additional 1,460,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 383,902 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 335,297 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,879,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 786,921 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 28.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,994,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.

ECVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

