New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $64,000 Investment in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,402,305.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,571,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 414,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

