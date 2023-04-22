New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter worth $39,429,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 4,113.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 564,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 253.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338,383 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 4,980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $188,044,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,649,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,435,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $7,812,869.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,026,000 shares of company stock valued at $189,905,480. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $41.66 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Stories

