New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.42.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

Delek US Stock Down 1.8 %

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Delek US

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

