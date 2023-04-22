New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comstock Resources news, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,581.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roland O. Burns purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

NYSE CRK opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

