New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 7,264 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 142,524 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE GTN opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $735.21 million, a PE ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.37%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

