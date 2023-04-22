New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 309.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID opened at $31.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

