New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 45.33% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sotera Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

