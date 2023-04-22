New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,542 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RPC were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RES. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.77. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

