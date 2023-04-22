New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insteel Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 3,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $100,225.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,558.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $27.55 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $535.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.08%.

Insteel Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

Further Reading

