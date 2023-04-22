New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 104.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

About DXP Enterprises

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $25.32 on Friday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The company has a market capitalization of $448.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.