New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
