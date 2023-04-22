New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $20.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $27,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,910 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,181.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Hale sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $321,767.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,760 shares of company stock worth $2,404,092 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

