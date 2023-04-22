New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $58,000 Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,062,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after buying an additional 121,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,242,000 after buying an additional 45,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 477,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Thermon Group Stock Performance

NYSE THR opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $740.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.27. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermon Group

In other Thermon Group news, VP Candace Harris-Peterson sold 6,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $172,619.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,492.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.