New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,122 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $2,778,376.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lyne Andrich acquired 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.35 per share, with a total value of $100,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 53,338 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $2,778,376.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,220,976 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.77. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $173.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.42 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 35.36%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

