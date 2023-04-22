New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,948,000 after purchasing an additional 734,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,761,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,379,000 after purchasing an additional 795,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,417,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

