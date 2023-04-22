New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,614,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,463 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.94. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $72,657.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,059.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $335,545.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Articles

