New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of CRMT stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $503.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.
