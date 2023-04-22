New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 621.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the third quarter worth about $117,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $503.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.42. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $127.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America’s Car-Mart ( NASDAQ:CRMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.