New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Golden Entertainment from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

In other news, COO Stephen Arcana sold 11,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $475,889.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,806.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.35. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $51.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.02.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $279.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 24.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

