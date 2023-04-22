Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Newmont by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.95. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $75.66.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

