Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.
About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (NFPDF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissin Foods Holdings Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.