Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Mizuho

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.14.

About Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

