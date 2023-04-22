Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.99. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $766.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.