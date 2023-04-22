Northstar Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,254 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.74.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

