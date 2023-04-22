NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 757,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,100,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 600.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 324,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 60,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $34.40 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. NRG Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

