NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Stock Down 0.2 %

NuVasive stock opened at $42.92 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $59.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $57.72 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NuVasive from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

NuVasive Company Profile



NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.



