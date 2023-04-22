Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

