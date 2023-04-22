Oak Family Advisors LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oak Family Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.53.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.