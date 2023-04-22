Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stake Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,386 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 411,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,627,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,159,000 after purchasing an additional 397,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,468 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $22.26.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

