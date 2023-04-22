OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stake Decreased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 219.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 69,870 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 16.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,470,000 after purchasing an additional 284,327 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 89.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 197,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 92,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $1,216,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 6,468 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Colon sold 40,870 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,216,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,146. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $168.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 25.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

