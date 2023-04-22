Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

