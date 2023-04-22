Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $8,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $39.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 118.21% and a net margin of 14.85%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

