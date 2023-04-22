Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading 21.8% Higher

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 21.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.06. 186,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 73,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Oroco Resource Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$202.77 million, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.87.

Oroco Resource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.