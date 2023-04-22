Otter Creek Advisors LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Otter Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $105.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.39.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

