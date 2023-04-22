Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 369.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 124.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 143,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 3.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.05. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $301.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.80 million. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

