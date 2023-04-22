Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 281.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

