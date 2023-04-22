Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell Sells 3,000 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paula Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of Owens Corning stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.7 %

OC stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

