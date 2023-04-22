Parker Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parker Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.5% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

