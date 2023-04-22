Patron Partners LLC Has $3.35 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Patron Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 171,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Amazon.com by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 255,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 140,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,103 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.53.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.15, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.