Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 344,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 325.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,297 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,369,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,167,000 after acquiring an additional 329,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,694.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

PYCR stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.46. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.01.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Featured Articles

