Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 0.3 %

PYCR stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 0.46. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.40 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,089.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $27,780.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,694.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

See Also

