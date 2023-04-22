Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Position Cut by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,865 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $221,934.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

