Peoples Bank OH Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Bank OH lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.09. The company has a market cap of $411.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

