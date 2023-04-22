Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 12,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 294,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,076,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,936.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,822.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 44,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $105.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

