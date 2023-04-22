Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pettee Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.7% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $11,566,839.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,790,980.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Trading Down 1.0 %

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.82.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

