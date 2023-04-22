Planned Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Planned Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.5% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 542,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $70,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 26,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 105,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $176.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

